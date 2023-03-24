Company of Cooks and Venues by CH&CO Merge Under Reimagined Company of Cooks Brand

Share Tweet Share Email

Company of Cooks has merged with Venues by CH&CO. The two successful CH&CO leisure catering and hospitality businesses have been brought together under the Company of Cooks brand to create a £70million business boasting a portfolio of 30 renowned venues and destinations.

Company of Cooks now offers specialism in catering and hospitality for the visitor attraction and cultural sectors, and catering, event and sales expertise for venues. The Royal Opera House, Royal Academy of Arts, Southbank Centre, RSA House, Old Royal Naval College, Royal College of Physicians, Historic Royal Palaces and Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew are just some of the famous and well-loved names in the Company of Cooks’ impressive collection.

eve – CH&CO’s full-service venue and events solution – will be the sales platform for Company of Cooks, giving eve customers access to an even broader portfolio of venues.

The merger has brought about a reimagining of the Company of Cooks brand to reflect the values and approach of the new business, putting craft, creativity and community at the centre of every action and interaction made by the team.

Rob Fredrickson, Managing Director, Company of Cooks, said: “The bringing together of Company of Cooks and Venues by CH&CO makes perfect sense. Both businesses have a reputation for brilliant food, drink and service and uniting them is the obvious next step in creating a leisure catering and hospitality brand that reflects our shared focus and strong values. Uniting the team and reimagining the brand has been incredibly exciting. Our teams are enthusiastic, professional yet personal, with an amazing eye for detail. We look forward to delighting our clients and customers across our portfolio of wonderful venues.”