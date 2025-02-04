Company Of Cooks Cements Its Position In The City

Share Post Share Email

Company of Cooks has extended its partnerships with all the Livery venues in its portfolio, securing over £18million in retained business in the City.

The deals, which range from three to five years, see Company of Cooks continue to exclusively manage and deliver a wide range of events at the prestigious Brewers’ Hall, Coopers’ Hall, Goldsmiths’ Hall, Ironmonger’s Hall and Plaisterers’ Hall.

Retaining these longstanding City clients is testament to the strong relationships and mutual trust the Company of Cooks teams enjoy with their Livery clients, and the excellent results delivered across the portfolio, which in many cases have exceeded targets and expectations.

Clients cited the specialist Livery knowledge of the teams, which enables them to understand the heritage and versatility of the halls and realise growth opportunities, combined with their expertise in food, drink and service as a leading reason for extending their partnerships. They also spotlighted Company of Cooks’ strong culture and values, which focus on its commitment to its people, community and sustainability.

Rob Fredrickson, Company of Cooks’ Managing Director, said:

“Extending our partnerships with our Livery clients gives us the privilege and opportunity to continue to bring our craft and creativity to these unique spaces in the City. This sector is steeped in history and tradition, but its innate ability to adapt and evolve has enabled it to remain relevant and continue to grow in the modern world. We look forward to evolving together as we continue to attract a broader audience and drive revenues.

“I also want to call out our fantastic Livery teams, who are true specialists in their fields. Our relationships with our Livery clients go back up to more than 20 years, with many of our operators and general managers also giving incredibly long service. It’s their exceptional knowledge and dedication that has built such special relationships and delivered above and beyond time and time again. I thank them for their unwavering commitment.”