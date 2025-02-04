Southampton Pub Receives Transformational £240,000 Makeover

Share Post Share Email

The Bricklayers Arms on Wimpson Lane in Southampton reopened last Friday 31st January following a major investment of over £240,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Yaz Rodriguez, Operator of The Bricklayers Arms, said:

“Inside, the pub has been completely transformed to include brand new furniture, flooring, fixtures and fittings throughout to give it a fresh new look and feel. In addition, the two separate bar areas have been combined to create one large, open plan space, complete with dart boards and a pool table for customers to enjoy, to elevate and brighten the overall atmosphere.”

To celebrate the reopening, customers were treated to a fantastic performance from local soul and motown band, Pulse, on Friday 31st January followed by a weekend full of live football which local sports fans enjoyed.

Going forward, Yaz looks forward to hosting a busy schedule of entertainment including regular live music and pool and darts teams to bring local residents together. She is also committed to supporting the community in any way she can and will start by collecting for the local food bank. The operator is also keen to work closely with local children’s charity, Southampton: Doing It For The Kids’, and is open to further suggestions from the community on worthy causes/initiatives to support.

Yaz Rodriguez added: “I would like to extend my deepest thanks to everyone at Proper Pubs for their invaluable support in helping me to bring my vision to life. None of this would have been possible without them and I am incredibly grateful for all their help. I’d also like to give a special shout-out to my amazing team, and of course the local community, for all their ongoing encouragement throughout this journey.

I’m thrilled to be returning to the helm of The Bricklayers Arms and I look forward to cementing it at the heart of the community.”

The Bricklayers Arms also offers a wide range of drinks promotions including Wine Wednesday, where customers can get £2 off a bottle, Fizz Friday, offering customers a bottle of fizz for £10, along with cocktails, bottle and shot deals throughout the week.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said:

“The Bricklayers Arms looks fantastic and I couldn’t be more in awe of the hard work and commitment the entire team has put in to ensure the pub is ready to welcome back its customers.

I’d like to take this opportunity to wish Yaz and the whole team the very best of luck as they continue to establish The Bricklayers Arms as the go-to social hub for the community.”