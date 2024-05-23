Cornish Hotel Operators Of The Greenbank And The Alverton Announce The Acquisition Of The Falmouth Hotel To Its Growing Portfolio

Share Tweet Share Email

Wednesday 22nd May 2024, Falmouth: The Cornwall Hotel Collection, owners of The Greenbank in Falmouth and The Alverton in Truro, is delighted to announce the purchase of one of Falmouth town’s most iconic seafront destinations.

The new addition to the portfolio marks a significant milestone for The Cornwall Hotel Collection, the hospitality landscape in Falmouth, and the wider county.

With an impressive legacy spanning over a century of running award-winning hospitality businesses in exceptional locations, the team behind the Cornish hotel operators are excited to embrace The Falmouth Hotel into the family, and back under local ownership after almost 20 years.

“We are honoured to welcome The Falmouth Hotel into The Cornwall Hotel Collection family,” said Chairman of the Board of Directors, Roger French. “Our roots in Cornwall go back generations, and we understand the responsibility that comes with stewarding such iconic establishments. The Falmouth Hotel holds a special place in the hearts of many, and we are committed to ensuring its legacy endures for generations to come.”

The acquisition signifies more than just a change in management; it heralds a new chapter of revitalisation and investment into the beachside property. The Cornwall Hotel Collection’s proven track record of thoughtfully honouring the heritage of historic properties whilst delivering world-class guest experiences ensures that The Falmouth Hotel is in experienced hands, and will be protected and preserved as a hotel, in local ownership, at a time when many are closing or being repurposed.

Heading up the purchase is Ben Young, Managing Director of The Cornwall Hotel Collection, whose leadership and passion for Cornwall’s hospitality industry will confidently steer the transformation of The Falmouth Hotel into a premium destination for both visitors and locals to enjoy. The addition to the hotelier’s established portfolio represents a union of a traditional hotel fused with a modern hospitality management approach.

“Falmouth deserves its eponymous hotel to shine brightly as a beacon of pride for the town,” said MD Ben Young. He continued: “This is more than just a business deal for us. The Cornwall Hotel Collection has many personal ties and anecdotal links to The Falmouth Hotel. My family were on the Board of Directors for the original company, right up until the hotel was acquired by the Richardson Group in 2005, and the foundation stone was laid in 1865 by the brother of the first owner of our hotel in Truro.

We believe that The Falmouth Hotel should properly reflect the town’s vibrant spirit and rich heritage. Through careful restoration and strategic enhancements, we will create a hotel destination that celebrates Falmouth’s unique identity while offering outstanding hospitality. We are focused on preserving and improving the hotel for the benefit of the town, the employees, and all stakeholders involved.”