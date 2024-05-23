New Landlady Aims To Make Black Lion A Roaring Success In Wrexham

Share Tweet Share Email

A brewery and pub retailer with establishments across North Wales and Cheshire has appointed an experienced new landlady to run one of its establishments at Bersham, Wrexham.

New tenant Lucy Gregson will run The Black Lion Inn for Salford-based pub retailer and brewery, Hydes. The pub has been in Hydes tenanted estate for more than 12 years.

A friendly and familiar face to regulars and passing customers, Lucy has worked behind the bar of The Black Lion for over three years and has more than seven years of pub hospitality experience.

Hydes refurbished The Black Lion Inn earlier this year, with a complete interior redecoration including a new sports room with pool table. The exterior of the pub also received a complete makeover with a redesign and new garden furniture in place in time for the busy spring and summer seasons.

Lucy, commented: “I know Bersham and the surrounding areas very well so the chance to run The Black Lion is a major opportunity for me. Having been behind the bar here for a few years already, I’ve got a good understanding of what works well and I have lots of new, fresh ideas that I’m starting to implement, with the full support of Hydes who have been great and backed me all the way. I’ve already enjoyed a number of professional courses that Hydes offer which has been great for building my confidence and boosting my hospitality and bar trade knowledge.

“The location of the pub means we get lots of passing customers with walkers and tourists, so I’m looking forward to providing an equally warm welcome to regular and non-regular guests. This, coupled with the recent investment from Hydes in the pub refurbishment, will ensure our customers experience an enjoyable and memorable visit. The new look inside and outside of the pub has given The Black Lion a new lease of life making it the ideal destination for a quality pint and I’m determined to build on this momentum.”

A current ongoing fundraiser being staged by the pub is in support of bar team member Melissa Tincello who is climbing Morocco’s highest peak, Mount Toubkal, in aid of homeless charity, Crisis. The fundraising target is £4,000.

Managing director of Hydes Brewery, Adam Mayers, said: “Lucy is passionate and hard-working and has got off to a flying start at The Black Lion following several years of dedication behind the bar. Her step up to running the pub was a very natural progression, with her experience and commitment standing her in great stead. Lucy possesses all the key customer service attributes that Hydes looks for in our tenanted establishments. Her existing knowledge of the pub and customers old and new, combined with an eagerness to learn new operational skills will undoubtedly help The Black Lion to go from strength to strength.”