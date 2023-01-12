Cost-of-living Crisis Doesn’t Deter Brits From Future Holiday Hopes

Share Tweet Share Email

Amidst the cost-of-living crisis, British appetite for travel remains undimmed. Whilst just over a quarter (26%) of Brits don’t expect to go on holiday this year, the majority of Brits are still planning to take a trip in 2023.

Latest research also reveals the expected continued opportunity for domestic travel, as over half (52%) of consumers are likely to avoid overseas due to airport disruption, whilst 55% cited the value of the pound as a factor to holiday within the UK. The research commissioned by Clermont Hotel Group (formerly glh) dives into the considerations impacting decision-making and planning for holidays and short breaks in 2023.

As well as revealing insights to help predict consumer travel behaviour for the year ahead, the survey of 1,500 British consumers also dives into the expectations and preferences of travellers in the wake of the tremulous climate. Whilst technology has revolutionised travel: from researching destinations and accommodation, through to booking, checking in, travelling, the holiday experience itself and returning home to leave a review – it is evident that Brits still place the importance of the human touch in high regard. Holidaymakers admit that they like to take control with tech when it comes to booking and researching their holidays, with 52% choosing this method over any other, however only 8% of people would prefer zero human interaction and to interact with a chatbot/AI at the point of check in.

Centrally and conveniently located accommodation is also important to most people and influences the decision of 88% of holidaymakers. In fact, this goes up to 90% for those who prefer hotels. Specifically, people are keen on being based near to bars and restaurants and places of cultural interest – this influences more than seven out of 10 guests – and unsurprisingly we see that 42% of potential travellers will opt for a city break.

Jon Scott, Chief Executive Officer at Clermont Hotel Group, comments; “We are in a period of uncertainty for so many, and whilst we all continue to evolve and adapt to challenges that arise, we remain positive to the future of travel and leisure in the UK. The industry is still in recovery following the past few years, and naturally we’ll remain conscious of what is to come.

“Arguably some positive outcomes of lockdown saw people exploring the best that the UK had to offer in terms of staycations and domestic travel. This was eye opening for many in terms of what is available in the UK, and we can see this continuing. We also cannot underestimate the importance of human touch in hospitality, and this is why we are putting people first more than ever before.”

Last Autumn, glh transformed into ‘Clermont Hotel Group’, revealing a brand-new identity in line with fresh business vision and strategy. The significant rebrand, which marks the culmination of £90 million investment in the past five years, will see the company align more closely with its anchor brand, The Clermont. The move aims to distinctly reposition the company within the travel, hospitality and leisure markets by streamlining and repositioning a number of property assets under three key brands: The Clermont, Thistle and Hard Rock Hotel London.