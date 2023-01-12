City Pub Group Appoint New CMO

Share Tweet Share Email

City Pub Group, the owner and operator of 43 premium pubs across Southern England and Wales, has announced the appointment of Richard Myers as Chief Marketing Officer from 1 February 2023 – a key appointment for its next phase of growth.

Richard is an exceptionally experienced and proven marketeer with over 18 years of experience within the drinks and hospitality industries. He joins most recently from Urban Pubs and Bars where he was responsible for all aspects of marketing, including brand proposition development, branding, digital strategy, PR and CRM, across the 40 London-based sites. Richard helped the business successfully navigate through the pandemic, before doubling in size, launching 22 new sites over the last 18 months.

Previously Richard held the role of Marketing Director at Meantime Brewing Company, leading all brand positioning and development work both in the UK and globally, helping to grow the business exponentially prior to its sale in 2015. Richard has also held senior marketing roles at leading drinks companies SAB Miller, Bacardi Brown Forman and Vita Coco as well for Smart Group, a hospitality and events agency.

Clive Watson, Executive Chairman of City Pub Group said: “We are delighted to welcome Richard to City Pub Group as our first dedicated Chief Marketing Officer. Richard will report to me and join the Executive Committee to evolve and strengthen our business. He has a wealth of experience in marketing, but especially in digital communication, something which City Pub Group believes is critical to today’s customer and therefore to the future success of the business. With Richard’s guidance we are determined to excel in this area to differentiate and augment our business.”