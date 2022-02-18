Craft Guild of Chefs Opens Nominations for 2022 Awards

The Craft Guild of Chefs has announced that the 2022 Awards are now open for entry with the awards ceremony taking place on Thursday 9 June at Magazine London.

There are 15 categories open for nomination to reflect every area of the chef sector, including:

Apprentice Chef Award

Armed Forces Chef Award

Banqueting & Event Chef Award

Chef Lecturer Award

Chefs’ Favourite Branded Restaurant

Competition Chef Award

Contract Catering Chef Award

Culinary Hero Award

Development Chef Award

Innovation in Sustainability Award (individual/company/organisation)

Pastry Chef Award

Pub Restaurant Chef Award

Public Sector Chef Award

Restaurant Chef Award

Young Chef Award

The Innovation in Sustainability Award is new for 2022 and it looks at sustainability within your establishment. The Peoples’ Choice Award has evolved into the Culinary Hero Award to showcase the great work we all saw over the last couple of years where chefs from across the industry went above and beyond their day job to help communities, charities and those in need.

Whether you want to recognise a colleague, your team or organisation, or you wish to nominate yourself, we want to hear from you! The deadline for the Craft Guild of Chefs Awards is Friday 18 February 2022.

Complete the online nomination form and send to us with your supporting information – an A4 sheet citation covering the key points for the entry and making sure to answer all the questions in the category criteria along with any menus, pictures, press cuttings etc to support the nomination.

To find out more and nominate online, visit here.