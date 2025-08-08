Craft Union Presents Cheque To Pub Is The Hub After Fundraising Event

Share Post Share Email

Pub is The Hub chief executive John Longden OBE was presented with cheque for £11,413.50 from Craft Union managing director Frazer Grimbleby.

The cheque was from the Craft Union’s Community Stomp raised £22,827 in joint support of Pub is The Hub and Help for Heroes.

Pub is The Hub has thanked Craft Union and their teams for all their marvellous support.

The teams from across Craft Union Pub Company came together for the second ever Crafty Stomp – a cross-country walking challenge that brought pubs, people and communities together.

The money raised will enable Pub is The Hub to support vital community services and activities in local pubs across the country helping with initiatives to overcome social isolation and combat loneliness.