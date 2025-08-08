Brunch Rises While Lunch Loses Out: UK Eating Out Market Adjusts to New Rhythms

Share Post Share Email

According to recent data from Lumina Intelligence’s Eating and Drinking Out Panel, dinner remains the most popular day-part, with its share increasing by 0.9 percentage points year-on-year. However, the most striking growth came from brunch occasions, which also saw a comparable uplift, albeit from a smaller base.

In contrast, lunch occasions experienced a decline of 2.2ppts, despite improved weather conditions. This downturn suggests a move away from habitual midday meals, potentially due to hybrid working patterns and budget-conscious weekday behaviours.

Dish trends reinforce comfort and familiarity, with traditional favourites dominating the top rankings. Chips, burgers, and pizza retained the top three positions, but it was pizza that led the charge in growth, thanks to its versatility and shareability, gaining +1.2 percentage points. Meanwhile, lighter dishes such as salads and pastries remained static or declined slightly, hinting at consumer desire for more indulgent or satisfying options when choosing to eat out.

These behavioural shifts occurred despite a backdrop of rising consumer price inflation and a dip in consumer confidence. Interestingly, interest rates fell to 4.25%, potentially offering some respite to households, though not enough to fully offset cost-of-living concerns.

“This summer’s dining trends highlight the evolution of British eating habits: less spontaneous, more curated,” said Linda Haden, Insight Lead at Lumina Intelligence. “Operators that can create memorable, high-value experiences in the dinner and brunch space stand to gain ground, especially by capitalising on enduring favourites like pizza.”

As consumers continue to re-evaluate their dining habits amid economic pressures, the interplay of value, convenience, and occasion-based decision-making is set to define future out-of-home food consumption.