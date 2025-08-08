Top Ten Shortlisted Restaurants & Takeaways Across UK Regions Announced Ahead Of October Awards

Share Post Share Email

The top ten shortlisted Asian restaurants and takeaways across UK regions have been unveiled for the annual Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA), the most prestigious celebration of pan Asian cuisine in the UK, taking place this year on Monday 6th October 2025 at the London Hilton Park Lane.

Hosted by BBC journalist and broadcaster, Samantha Simmonds, and magician, Paul Martin, the coveted awards recognise the very best of Asian cuisine across a range of national and regional categories. ARTA 2025 continues to reward excellence, craft, creativity and great taste by bringing together the UK’s most celebrated Asian restaurants, chefs and culinary professionals under one roof.

This year, over 1,295 restaurants and takeaways from across the UK were nominated by diners and food lovers, with a significant number of nominations coming through ChefOnline, ARTA’s strategic partner and one of the UK’s leading platforms connecting diners to Asian restaurants and takeaways. Leveraging its national customer base of over a million, ChefOnline helped drive strong nationwide participation in the awards.

Nominations were also bolstered by strong social media engagement and data insights such as Food Hygiene Ratings.

Speaking about the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards 2025, Mohammed Munim, Founder Member and CEO of ARTA, said “Asian restaurants and takeaways have long played a vital role in the UK’s economy and culture. Their contribution through job creation, community impact, and culinary excellence, deserves to be recognised. Especially in today’s challenging climate, ARTA is proud to champion their achievements and support their continued success. Every nominee is a testament to the industry’s resilience and we look forward to celebrating them on 6th October.”

From the prestigious National Champion of Champions, Regional Restaurant of the Year, and Chef of the Year to Takeaway of the Year and National Newcomer of the Year, ARTA 2025 will shine a spotlight on the remarkable talent, innovation and dedication that powers the UK’s thriving Asian restaurant sector.