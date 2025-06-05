Cyclists Set Off For Annual Charity Bike Ride, Pedalling To Pubs, As Fundraising Hits £85k

Share Post Share Email

Pedalling To Pubs 2025 has officially begun as hospitality industry leaders hit the pavement for an epic 220km sponsored bike ride across the Lake District, all to raise vital funds for leading hospitality charities the LTC (Licensed Trade Charity) and Only A Pavement Away.

Setting out this morning (5th June), 60 industry leaders will cycle from Penrith to Cockermouth, to Carlisle and then back to Penrith, crossing the finish line on 7th of June. Currently in its third year, Pedalling To Pubs 2025 is already well underway to surpass last year’s incredible total, with fundraising having reached £85,000 and climbing. The funds raised are vital for allowing the charities to support even more people entering, currently employed in, or leaving the hospitality sector.

Steve Alton, Lead Rider and CEO at the BII, said: “We’re thrilled to be involved in such a flagship fundraising event for our industry. At the BII we see firsthand the challenges that hospitality is facing, and Pedalling To Pubs is a reminder of how brilliant our industry is at coming together to support each other. Thank you to everyone who has supported us so far, it makes all the aches and pains worth it!”

Chris Welham, CEO of the LTC, said: “It’s fantastic to be setting out in the Lake District for my second ride with Pedalling To Pubs. This is such a fantastic initiative, and I have been able to see firsthand the difference that this fundraising makes.

“The funds allow us to continue providing health and wellbeing support, practical advice and financial assistance for individuals currently or previously working in the licensed hospitality community. If you haven’t already, please do back one of the riders: it’s a mammoth cycle and your support will keep us going up those hills!”

Greg Mangham, Founder and CEO of Only A Pavement Away, said: “We’re so grateful to each one of the 60 industry leaders who are embarking on this incredible challenge. The remarkable funds raised reflects the hard work and dedication that everyone involved has invested into this year’s ride. The funds we receive from Pedalling To Pubs allow us to continue building brighter futures, giving those wanting to rebuild their lives a pathway into long term, stable employment within hospitality.”