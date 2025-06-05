Spinners Raises £4mn to Grow Competitive Fun Across UK

Share Post Share Email

Competitive socialising operator Spinners has raised £4mn in investment from growth equity investor Gresham House Ventures as the company looks to launch a new wave of vibrant venues up and down the UK.

Spinners offers customers playful twists on classic games including bowling, crazy golf, darts, shuffleboard and virtual clay shooting, alongside artisan food and theatrical drinks. Having opened its first venue in Reading in 2021, Spinners has since expanded to two further locations in Plymouth and Solihull and now plans to launch several new sites over the coming years.

Spinners has also introduced what is believed to be the first loyalty scheme in the UK’s competitive socialising industry, which has resulted in a devoted customer base. With its focus on creating unforgettable experiences, the growth of the business also reflects the post-pandemic increase in demand for in-person and activity-based socialising, especially from younger consumers.

Spinners has also invested significantly in developing and implementing new experiential activities at its venues, including its own clay shooting simulator, with plans to introduce a fresh spin on golf at future locations.

The new investment from Gresham House Ventures will be used to support the launch of new Spinners venues around the UK, creating a truly national brand for the business, and to roll out new capabilities within its sites to further enhance the customer experience. Gresham House Ventures invests on behalf of the Baronsmead and Mobeus VCTs and is part of Gresham House, a specialist alternative asset management group.

Jamie Bylett, founder and director at Spinners, said: “Our customers love the unique blend of games and good vibes at our existing venues, so we’re thrilled to secure this investment to bring the Spinners experience to more towns and cities across the UK. The support from Gresham House Ventures will enable us to accelerate our growth, and we look forward to announcing the location of new Spinners venues over the next few months.”

Francis Ireland, associate at Gresham House Ventures, said: “With demand for competitive socialising growing rapidly, Spinners has built a strong base of customers at its existing sites. We think the business has huge potential for continued expansion as customers seek out activity-based social experiences, so we are excited to be supporting Spinners as it continues to roll out its fantastic venues up and down the country.”