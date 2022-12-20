Date Announced for Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase 2023

The Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase (HAS) is back for its seventh year to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week. Taking place on Wednesday 8 February 2023 in the House of Commons, Westminster.

The Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase unites companies to portray the diverse range of roles within the sector and to reiterate the importance of cross-party support to ensure the hospitality sector has the right foundations to continue to thrive in our towns, cities and villages. For the past six years, over one thousand apprentices from the hospitality sector have showcased their skills and have met with Lords, Ladies, and MPs as they celebrate National Apprenticeship Week in the House of Commons.

This year’s event will be hosted by Alun Cairns MP, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group. Mr Cairns commented: “I am delighted to be hosting 2023’s Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase. This event is certainly a highlight of National Apprenticeship Week, so many apprentices and MPs in one room engaging on hot topics is inspiring to witness.”

The industry has already rallied and some of the companies that are attending include: Beds and Bars, Fuller, Smith and Turner PLC, Marston’s, Mitchells and Butlers, Stonegate Group and UK Hospitality.

Mr Cairns continued: “It is now more important than ever that we promote hospitality as a rewarding, stable career prospect for both young people, and indeed people of all ages. As we navigate the current economic and social challenges, I am certain that hospitality will prosper as it rebuilds with first-class learning and development programmes, investing in lasting careers.”