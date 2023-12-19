Deliveries Up In November As Consumers’ Ordering Habits Evolve

Share Tweet Share Email

Delivery sales at Britain’s top managed restaurant groups rose 4% year-on-year in November 2023, CGA by NIQ’s latest Hospitality at Home Tracker shows—but takeaway sales fell 6%.

The contrasting trends show how consumers have changed their at-home ordering habits in recent years, moving away from the collection of meals in favour of delivery to the door. Deliveries in November accounted for 61% of restaurant groups’ orders—up from 52% just 12 months ago. Takeaways and click-and-collect orders attracted 39% of spending.

Combined, the value of managed groups’ delivery and takeaway sales in November was 2% ahead of the same month in 2022. It is the sixth month of like-for-like growth in a row, but marks a slowdown from the figures of 7% and 4% in September and October. The volume of total orders in November 2023 was down by 6% year-on-year.

CGA’s Hospitality at Home Tracker also shows that deliveries and takeaways accounted for around 15 pence in every pound that consumers spent with managed restaurants in November. Food attracted 90 pence per pound of this spending, with 10 pence going on drinks.

Karl Chessell, CGA by NIQ’s director – hospitality operators and food, EMEA, said: “After surging during COVID lockdowns and falling afterwards, a new normal is emerging in restaurants’ at-home sales. With deliveries now so easy and fast, takeaways have become a thing of the past for many consumers. But with sales by value virtually flat and order volumes down, it’s also clear that the only growth in this channel recently has come from increased menu prices. Sustaining delivery sales while protecting margins is going to be big challenge for all restaurant businesses in 2024.”