Delivery And Click & Collect Accounted For 44% Of Out Of Home Occasions In Q1 2021

Share Tweet Share Email

According to the latest Lumina Intelligence quarterly Eating & Drinking Out Panel report, delivery and click & collect (C&C) accounted for 44% of all out of home (OOH) occasions in Q1 2021 – up from 42% in Q4 2020.

Both the quick service restaurant (QSR) and restaurant channels increased their share of delivery and C&C occasions. The QSR channel grew share by 20ppts, from 38.8% in Q4 2020 to 58.4% in Q1 2021 and the restaurant channel saw an increase of 8ppts, from 10.6% to 18.8%.

In comparison, the coffee and sandwich shop channel saw its share of delivery and C&C halve, from 29.3% in Q4 2020 to 14.7% in Q1 2021.

Dinner and lunch day parts both increased their share of delivery and C&C occasions at the expense of drinks only and brunch. However, average spend on delivery fell -3.5% in Q1 2021, from £12.78 to £12.33.

Overall, across the whole eating out market, total spend fell -6.7% in the latest 12 weeks. On premise purchasing, limited to takeaway, remained suppressed. However, eating out penetration was 41% in the quarter and is slowly rising as restrictions begin to ease.

Commenting on the results, Insight Director at Lumina Intelligence, Blonnie Whist, said, “With OOH opportunities curtailed by restrictions throughout Q1 2021, it is unsurprising that delivery and C&C continue to dominate and average spend remains subdued. However, with restrictions beginning to ease towards the end of Q1, we see some green shoots appearing. Participation increased by 10pp throughout the quarter and dinner and lunch are growing their share of occasions, indicating that appetite for eating out is increasing and will continue to do so as restrictions ease further and the vaccine rollout continues at pace.”

Find out more about Lumina Intelligence’s Eating & Drinking Out Panel here.