Delivery Workers Begin Strike Action in Run Up to Christmas

Hundreds of workers delivering food to some of Britain’s most popular family restaurants begin voting on strike action today [28 October 2022]

The Bestfood Logistics workers, who deliver fresh food to the likes of Pizza Express, KFC, Zizzi, Burger King, Wagamama and Pizza Hut, have rejected a six per cent pay offer, which would amount to a real terms pay cut this year and into next.

The ballot will run until 18 November, with the result coming later that day.

Any industrial action could well leave many household name restaurants short in the run up to Christmas.

Nadine Houghton, GMB National Officer, said:

“All these workers want is a pay deal that protects them from this crushing cost of living crisis.

“Bestfood’s parent companies Booker and Tesco are making plenty of money, showering shareholders with dividends.

“So why not use some of that cash to look after the people who keep their empire going?

“Ultimately, Bestfood’s stubborn attitude means some of the UK’s best-known restaurants may face shortages during the busy Christmas period.”