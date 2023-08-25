Devastating Impact of Prolonged Rail Industrial Action Threatens Bank Holiday Weekend

Share Tweet Share Email

The reckless and targeted industrial action on public transport will once again cast a dark cloud over the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend, leaving cherished events like the Notting Hill Carnival and the Reading & Leeds Festival in chaos as ticket holders attempt to navigate a limited transport network. This prolonged industrial action has dragged on for far too long, pushing our patience to the brink and imperilling the very heart of our beloved night time economy and festival season

The impending chaos is set to plunge the country into a transportation nightmare, with commuters, tourists, festival-goers, and revellers facing unprecedented disruptions. Notting Hill Carnival, an event that unites communities and celebrates diversity, is now threatened by the very people who should be supporting it. The Reading & Leeds Festival, a pinnacle of the music scene, will also see thousands struggling to access the event.

Michael Kill CEO NTIA Say

“Industrial action has far-reaching consequences that extend beyond mere inconvenience. The night-time economy and hospitality sector, already struggling to recover from the economic setbacks of the pandemic, are now staring down the barrel of a staggering £3.5 billion loss in trade since the start of the industrial action.”

“Every pub, restaurant, and entertainment venue that relies on the vibrancy of events like the Carnival and festivals will feel the crushing weight of this avoidable action by unions.”

“Enough is enough. The prolonged standoff over pay and working conditions is nothing short of an affront to the hardworking people of this nation. While trade union leaders fight on, the ordinary citizens and businesses who depend on these services are left stranded, their lives and livelihoods in the hands of very limited transport infrastructure.”

“We continue to demand an immediate end to the industrial action this weekend. The interests of the public need to come first, as each industrial action resonates far beyond the confines of their workplace disputes, affecting every corner of our society.”

“We call on the trade unions, rail service providers and Government to step up, resolve their differences, call off the action this weekend and ensure that our Bank Holiday weekend and iconic events remain unscathed.”

“The public deserves better than to be held hostage by the actions of a few. The time for negotiation and compromise is now, and the consequences of continued inaction will be dire.”