Glasgow Pub Reopens Following Largest Scottish Investment in Admiral Taverns’ History

The Millwood, formally known as The Finlay’s in Glasgow, reopened on Friday 18th August following a transformational combined £250,000 investment from the UK’s leading community pub company, Admiral Taverns, and brand- new passionate licensee, Jacqueline Kyle.

As a result of the refurbishment – which is Admiral Taverns’ biggest investment to date in Scotland – Jacqueline has been able to breathe a new lease of life into the pub. Throughout the process, she has worked hard to retain the pub’s original features, whilst enhancing the overall look and feel with brand-new modern furniture and fixtures.

Inside, the pub has been completely redecorated and features a brand-new bar, flooring, and lighting throughout to ensure customers feel welcome. Outside, the pub boasts brand new lighting and signage to greet visitors, as well as a completely refurbished beer garden including new decking, furniture, and fencing.

At the helm is popular local figure Jacqueline Kyle, who brings a wealth of industry experience and charisma to the pub. Having worked in the pub industry for seven years, the licensee will use her expertise and passion to ensure that the Millwood becomes a pillar of the local area. Having worked at the Millwood, formally known as The Finlay’s, for over three years, Jacqueline looks forward to being able to give back to her community.

Licensee at The Millwood, Jacqueline Kyle, said: “It really is such an honour to take over The Millwood and to be a part of this refurbishment. I know how much this pub means to the community and I am delighted to have been able to reunite them with it. Opening night was fantastic, meeting so many new faces and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.

Liz Brady, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns commented: “It’s fantastic to see how passionate Jaqueline is about the pub, which has been demonstrated through her excellent support throughout this refurbishment. The opening night was a great success, and I am sure The Millwood will be a hub for the Glasgow community for many years to come. I would recommend anyone in the area to take a visit, and I wish the pub every success for the future.”