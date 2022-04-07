Diageo World Class GB Returns to Launch Scaled-Up Education Programme to Help Bartenders

Share Tweet Share Email

Globally acclaimed Diageo World Class GB is launching a new, scaled-up World Class Studios education programme to support the bartending community in GB, following a challenging two years.

Through “World Class Studios Tours 2022”, World Class GB will provide opportunities for those in the trade to develop and refine their skills, and help prepare for the World Class GB 2023 competition, which will kick off during London Cocktail Week this coming October.

World Class designed the new programme as a replacement to the World Class GB 2022 competition, instead offering bartenders an opportunity to further their learning and participate in some specific competition related elements. With just over six months until entries open for World Class GB 2023, these elements will act as a tool, helping bartenders to prepare.

World Class Studios tours will take place live and in-person throughout May, June, July and August. Two exciting new modules have been designed by world-leading drinks professionals specifically for this year’s programme which include Future Proof with Seedlip and The Singleton & Talisker Cocktail Cartography – with more information to be revealed soon.

Nicci Kendall, Head of Brand Advocacy, Diageo GB, says: “Community within our industry has become more important than ever and after these challenging few years, we really wanted to make sure we were giving back to the industry and supporting them in any way we can. We’ve reshaped our education programme and are hoping to reach more bartenders than before, helping them to upskill so they are best placed to excel in their careers as well as prepare for World Class GB 2023, which will come back bigger and better in October.

“Although World Class GB is taking the time to reform and reshape the local competition programme, the Global World Class programme and final will be happening in Sydney. We wish all competitors luck and look forward to joining them again next year!”

This year’s education programme will focus on more subjects than ever before, with an emphasis on leading trends in the global drinks industry. World Class will also work with key trade partners, concentrating on inclusivity to introduce adults into a career in bartending.