DoorDash to Acquire Deliveroo in Landmark £2.9bn Deal

In a significant development for the global food delivery sector, San Francisco-based DoorDash-based DoorDash has agreed to acquire UK delivery platform Deliveroo in a deal valued at approximately £2.9 billion.

The transaction, approved by both companies’ boards, will proceed through a court-sanctioned arrangement. Deliveroo shareholders are set to receive 180 pence per share in cash—a figure representing a 44% premium over Deliveroo’s market value as of 4 April 2025, the day prior to DoorDash’s approach.

The offer also stands 29% higher than Deliveroo’s final closing price before the formal offer period began and 40% above its three-month average share price.

This acquisition values Deliveroo at roughly £2.4 billion in enterprise terms and corresponds to about 13.4 times its forecasted 2025 EBITDA, based on company projections of £170–190 million.

DoorDash has described the offer as final and indicated it does not intend to increase the bid, unless a rival offer is submitted. In such a case, DoorDash reserves the right to revise its terms, subject to clearance from the UK’s Takeover Panel.

Impact on the On-Trade and Hospitality Sector

For the UK’s hospitality and licensed trade, the deal represents a pivotal shift. Deliveroo has been a key delivery partner for pubs and bars since 2017, particularly those offering food menus. Many wet-led venues have come to rely on the platform to reach customers beyond the barstool—something that proved vital during the pandemic and continues to support hybrid business models.

With DoorDash’s backing, the combined entity could see increased investment in delivery tech, improved logistics, and a broader consumer reach. This has potential knock-on effects for local venues that depend on delivery for incremental revenue, especially in urban centres and student-heavy areas.

Deliveroo’s Journey So Far

Founded in London in 2013 by Will Shu and Greg Orlowski, Deliveroo has grown into a major player in the delivery landscape, partnering with around 176,000 restaurants, grocers, and retailers. Its network also includes over 130,000 delivery riders. In 2024, the platform reported serving approximately 7 million active monthly customers.

Reflecting on the company’s growth, Shu commented:

“When Greg and I started Deliveroo, we aimed to connect people with the best their local neighbourhoods had to offer—straight to their door. Over the past 12 years, we’ve stayed committed to that mission, putting customers at the centre of everything we do and continuously evolving our service.”

He added that joining forces with DoorDash marks the beginning of an exciting new era:

“DoorDash and Deliveroo share a strategic vision and values, and together we’ll be in a stronger position to support restaurants, riders, and local communities. This deal will enhance our ability to invest in new technology and deliver even greater value to our users.”