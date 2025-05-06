Fundraising For Pedalling To Pubs Exceeds £50k As Cyclists Gear Up For Annual Charity Bike Ride

Share Post Share Email

Hospitality industry leaders are celebrating as the fundraising total for Pedalling To Pubs 2025 exceeds £50k, a month before riders set off on the epic 220km sponsored bike ride across the Lake District.

Pedalling To Pubs is an annual sponsored bike ride which raises vital funds for leading hospitality charities the LTC (Licensed Trade Charity) and Only A Pavement Away. Now at rider capacity, this year’s challenge will see 60 hospitality professionals ride from Penrith to Carlisle and back between 5 – 7 June.

Currently in its third year, Pedalling To Pubs 2025 is striving to exceed last year’s incredible fundraising achievement of over £85,000 for the LTC and Only A Pavement Away. This year’s headline sponsor is Polaris Elements, with the ride also supported by partners BII and Thatchers Cider.

The funds raised enable both charities to carry out their vital work providing assistance and opportunities to individuals in need of support within the hospitality community.

Steve Alton, Lead Rider and CEO at the BII, said:

“Pedalling To Pubs has quickly become a standout event in the hospitality calendar, and it’s fantastic to see it return bigger and better than ever for its third year.”

“Along with the rest of the riders, I’ve been training hard to take on the 220km Lake District route – and with over £50,000 already raised, this year’s challenge promises to be our most impactful yet. We are grateful to the organisers and partners whose passion for our industry makes this all possible – and of course to the great British pubs we’ll be visiting along the way!”

Chris Welham, CEO of the LTC, said:

“It’s fantastic to see Pedalling To Pubs going from strength to strength – not only bringing people from across the hospitality sector together, but also raising vital funds and awareness for the LTC and Only A Pavement Away.”

“The sector continues to face significant challenges this year, and campaigns like this allow us to continue providing health and wellbeing support, practical advice and financial assistance for individuals currently or previously working in the licensed hospitality community. Thank you to everyone who makes Pedalling To Pubs possible, and best of luck to the riders taking on the Lake District trek.”

Greg Mangham, Founder and CEO of Only A Pavement Away, said:

“We’re delighted to be part of Pedalling To Pubs once again, and want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone involved. With the total already exceeding £50,000, the support this year has been phenomenal.”

“The funds we receive from this campaign make such a huge difference, allowing us to continue giving those wanting to rebuild their lives, a pathway into a rewarding career in hospitality. Huge thanks to the riders, organisers, and everyone who’s donated – you’re helping us to build brighter futures.”