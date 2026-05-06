Droitwich Community Pub Set Reopened Following Extensive Makeover

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The Westcroft, located on Ombersley Street West in Droitwich, officially reopened on Friday 1st May following a transformational investment of more than £273,005. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which operates more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Inside, the pub has been completely transformed to include brand new flooring, fixtures, fittings throughout, as well as five flat screen televisions – to breathe a fresh lease of life into The Westcroft. In addition, the pub has been revamped to include an updated main bar and snug area.

Outside, The Westcroft will have brand-new lighting and signage to greet customers as well as a refurbished garden seating between 45-50 people.

Scott Flear, Operator of The Westcroft, said: “It’s been amazing watching the refurbishment come to life at The Westcroft. The pub looks terrific, and it was a joy to reopen and show off its brand-new look to the community. We’ve already had great feedback from customers so overall I’d say the reopening was a huge success and I can’t wait for what the future holds.

Once again, I’d like to thank the Proper Pubs team for all their support throughout this journey, and I look forward to making the pub proud!”

Scott and Dan are also hoping to support all aspects of community life by collecting food to donate to the local foodbank as well as raising money to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed. Going forward, they also hope to support several local causes close to the community’s heart.

Nikki Greenhalgh, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “It’s been a pleasure to welcome Scott and Dan at the helm of The Westcroft and we are delighted that the opening night was a great success! On behalf of myself and the Proper Pubs team, we’d like to thank Scott and Dan for all their hard work and we wish them the very best for the future!”

Bringing people together in local areas and creating vibrant social hubs which support their communities is very important to us so we are glad that we were able to make this happen.”