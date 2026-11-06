East India Arms Refurbishment Marks Latest Shepherd Neame’s Investment

Image credit: Shepherd Neame

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One of the City of London’s most historic pubs, the East India Arms, has reopened following a refurbishment by independent family brewer and pub company Shepherd Neame.

Situated on Fenchurch Street in the heart of the City, the traditional London pub has been serving the capital’s workers, residents and visitors since 1829. Its history as a drinking establishment stretches back even further, as the Magpie Ale House previously occupied the site from at least 1645. The East India Arms takes its name from the British East India Trading Company, whose former premises are situated next door.

The project represents the latest stage in Shepherd Neame’s ongoing programme of investment in its premium London estate, reinforcing its commitment to historic and distinctive pubs in prime locations across the capital. Recent investments include refurbishments at the Coach and Horses in Mayfair, the Hoop and Grapes, The Tom Cribb, The Westminster Arms and The White Horse and Bower, alongside the acquisition of the Bishops Finger in Smithfield.

Taking the helm at the East India Arms following the refurbishment is new General Manager Tara Bossert, 52, who brings more than nine years’ experience with Shepherd Neame.

Tara Bossert joined the company as Deputy Manager at The Britannia in Guildford before becoming General Manager at The Wheatsheaf in Farnham. She subsequently led The Kings Arms in Dorking before moving to run Mabel’s Tavern in Bloomsbury, where she has spent the past two years.

Originally from South Africa, Tara moved to the UK in 1997 and enjoyed an extensive career in hospitality before joining Shepherd Neame.

She said: “The history of the East India Arms was one of the things that immediately attracted me to it. It is a wonderful traditional pub in an incredible location, right in the heart of the City, and it offers a really exciting new challenge.

“For me, running a great pub is all about the people, both our team and our customers. I love creating a warm, welcoming environment where people feel comfortable, relax and have a really good time. The East India Arms already has a fantastic following of regular customers, particularly those working in the surrounding offices, and I’m looking forward to getting to know them while also welcoming new faces.”

Tara Bossert will live at the pub with husband Owen, who has also worked for Shepherd Neame for six years and is currently Head Chef at the Rose and Crown in Blackfriars.

Tara said: “We’re really excited to be opening at weekends for the first time. There is so much for visitors to enjoy in this part of London, and we have a great story to tell here. The East India Arms has almost 200 years of history, and we want to encourage more people exploring the City to come and find us, and enjoy a fantastic pint in a proper traditional London pub.”

Tara added: “The East India Arms has everything you want from a great City pub: fantastic history and character, quality beer and a brilliant location. The refurbishment has enhanced all those qualities without losing what makes the pub special, and I can’t wait to welcome everyone through the doors.”