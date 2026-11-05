OpenTable Reveals Brits Are Finding New Reasons to Dine Out in 2027

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OpenTable has unveiled its 2027 Dining Trends Report, revealing the habits shaping the nation’s restaurant scene including emerging dining hotspots, a growing appetite for everyday dining and becoming a familiar face at a favourite restaurant.

Dining at UK restaurants on OpenTable has increased by 10% year-over-year in 2026, with groups of six or more dining increasing by 18% year-over-year.¹ Looking ahead, 65% of Brits expect to dine out just as often or more in 2027, with diners planning to eat out an average of five times a month, rising to nine times among Gen Z.² Meanwhile, 71% of Brits anticipate spending the same or more on dining out next year.²

While London has long been known as the foodie hotspot, cities beyond the capital are making their mark. Nottingham recorded an 87% year-over-year increase in dining on OpenTable, followed by Sheffield (+60%) and Edinburgh (+22%).

“The UK’s appetite for dining out shows no signs of slowing down, but what diners want from restaurants is evolving for 2027,” said Sasha Shaker, Senior Director at OpenTable in the UK and Ireland. “Whether it’s treating themselves after a small win, enjoying a meal before a gig or returning to a familiar favourite, diners are looking for experiences that feel worthwhile. For restaurants, it’s not just about attracting diners through the door, but creating the kind of experience that keeps them coming back.”

How Brits Will Dine in 2027

• Restaurant hype is meeting its match: 62% of Brits admit they have been more interested in a restaurant because reservations felt exclusive, yet 67% would rather dine elsewhere than queue for a table. In 2025, Brits were willing to queue an average of 29 minutes for a restaurant,4 but patience is wearing thin, with diners this year willing to wait just 22 minutes before making other plans.

• Making a meal of life’s little wins: Birthdays and anniversaries aren’t the only occasions worth celebrating. In the past year, Brits have celebrated these ‘micro-occasions’ with a meal out: reunions with friends or family (30%), simply wanting to treat themselves (25%) and receiving good news (20%). This trend is set to continue, with over two thirds of diners (68%) expecting to celebrate the smaller everyday moments at restaurants the same or more often in 2027.²

• The new dining flex is being a regular: Familiarity is becoming part of the appeal of eating out. Over a third of Gen Z (36%) want to establish themselves as a restaurant regular in 2027, compared to 21% of Brits overall. Convenience (26%), supporting local businesses (23%) and enjoying perks (22%) are among the top reasons why. Restaurants are embracing the appetite for familiarity, with 71% greeting their regulars by name and 70% remembering their diners’ usual order.5

• From gig nights to sporting events, the experience matters: Restaurants are increasingly becoming part of a wider experience. In 2027 30% of UK diners say concerts, sporting events and other live entertainment will encourage them to eat out more often, while 27% want to see more experiential dining in 2027. This year, OpenTable Experience dining rose by 37% year-over-year in the UK.

The UK’s Top 100 Restaurants for 2026 revealed

OpenTable has unveiled its Top 100 Restaurants in the UK for 2026, shining a spotlight on standout dining destinations across the country. Compiled using more than 860,000 reviews from verified OpenTable diners alongside dining metrics, the annual list celebrates restaurants that have impressed guests throughout the year.