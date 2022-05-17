Eat, Drink, Stay, Enjoy! UKHospitality Cymru Urges Welsh Public to Back Local Businesses

Share Tweet Share Email

The Secretary of State for Wales, Rt Hon Simon Hart MP, and UKHospitality Cymru, launched Wales Tourism Week today and urged the public to back local businesses and visit Wales’ hospitality venues throughout the holiday season.

“After two hard years, the sector desperately needs the custom and support from the people of Wales,” said Mr Hart, who attended a UKHospitality Cymru working breakfast with Cardiff hoteliers to launch Wales Tourism Week. “These businesses are still struggling to recover and every pound spent in their venues will help to keep them open and protect local jobs.”

Mr. Hart met with General Managers from Cardiff’s hotel sector at a UKHospitality Cymru Business Breakfast held at the Marriott Hotel, Mill Lane, Cardiff, to discuss the industry’s recovery plans, the current costs crisis and recruitment and skills issues.

“Hospitality is the backbone of our economy, our communities and our social life and culture in every part of Wales and I’ve heard today how so many businesses are operating on very fine margins at the moment. So let’s get behind them!” said Mr. Hart.

David Chapman, Executive Director of UKHospitality Cymru, thanked Mr. Hart for his support. “Times are still incredibly hard all over but our Wales Tourism Week message is “let’s get through this together”. We have great places to stay, eat and drink in Wales, so please choose Welsh hospitality. With your help, our local businesses can then build back to recovery, employ more local people and increase spend with local suppliers,” he said.

Wales Tourism Week 2022 runs from May 16-22.