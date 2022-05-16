Stella Artois Launches “Stella Please” Nationally, Promoting Kindness And Respect Towards Hospitality Staff

Share Tweet Share Email

Stella Artois, a proud part of Budweiser Brewing Group, has announced the national launch of “Stella Please.” Over the coming months, every time someone says “please” when ordering a pint of the nation’s favourite Stella Artois, we will say “thank you” and donate 10p up to the value of £150,000 to Hospitality Action. This is the latest campaign designed to help rebuild On-Trade business and encourage kindness and respect towards hospitality staff following the pandemic.

Pubs, bars, and restaurants in the UK have been some of the hardest hit industries over the last two years, with 10,000 venues closed permanently and billions lost in takings. Action is needed now more than ever before with 77% of hospitality workers concerned about job security resulting in nearly 1-in-3 of hospitality workers exploring opportunities in other industries or return to education. Stella Artois aims to support and empower staff to stay and continue to serve as the beating hearts of the industry.

“We understand, in addition to the devastation of the pandemic, publicans are facing ongoing concerns with the rising cost of goods and challenges finding staff. ‘Stella Please’ is our way to support our On-Trade partners,” says Jean-David Thumelaire, On-Trade Sales Director. “With Stella Artois being the number one lager brand of choice for UK consumers, we recognise the demand for the beer and want to use it to help spread kindness and assistance for our On-Trade family.”

The campaign follows a series of Budweiser Brewing Group efforts to support the On-Trade, since Covid-19 shut the industry in March 2020. Throughout this period, the brand launched “Save Pub Life,” an initiative to encourage communities to purchase gift cards to support their local pubs after the Covid closure, raising a total of £1.5 million for local pubs. In 2021, Stella Artois promoted “Stella Tips,” a campaign to provide bar staff with much-needed financial support over the period of closure, donating £500,000 to staff.

These donations were made possible through continued work with Hospitality Action. They are one of the first grant-making charities in the UK to react to the pandemic, and quickly deployed a range of emergency measures including financial assistance, outreach and increased mental health service provision. As the situation evolves in 2022, they continue to adapt their offering and provide innovative, timely and practical ways to support the industry.

“In our 185th year of supporting the industry, we’re happy to again be working with Stella Artois to provide three hundred £500 food and fuel vouchers to hospitality families who continue to be the industry’s lifeline,” shares Jeremy Gibson, Marketing Director of Hospitality Action. “Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve granted £2.5 million to more than 7,500 different hospitality households and we will continue to do so as long as relief is needed.”

Join us in saying, “Stella Please,” at participating pubs and share your experience on social by tagging #StellaPlease, @StellaArtois and @HospitalityAction. Participating pubs will be eligible to win a variety of prizes including: JDW vouchers, high street vouchers, Stella Artois stock, Premier League football tickets, and more. For additional information and to sign up to receive a #StellaPlease kit, please visit:

www.savepublife.com/brand-activations/stella-please and https://stella-please.hospitalityaction.org.uk/.