Eat Spain Drink Spain: Enjoy The Best Of Spain This November

The Brits might not have been able to get to their number 1 holiday destination this summer but they can enjoy the very best of Spanish foods and wines at wine shops and restaurants across the UK this winter thanks to the Eat Spain, Drink Spain campaign in November.

London, September 2020 – How many of us have missed our Spanish summer this summer? We love the food, we love the wine, and we love the weather. The sun may not shine so much at home but in November you’ll be able to bring a ray of Spanish sun to your home with the Eat Spain Drink Spain campaign.

Wine shops and retailers, bars and restaurants across the UK are taking part to bring customers an authentic taste of Spain by promoting their very best wines and foods throughout the month of November.

Whether its tapas you enjoy or a glass of Rioja, salty olives with a copita of Fino Sherry, suckling pig , beautiful air dried hams, matured Manchegos….they are all going to be available at a bar or restaurant, delicatessen or good wine shop near you.

More details about Eat Spain Drink Spain will be revealed about the participating stores and outlets this month and to find out more about the campaign and who is taking part go to:

www.foodswinesfromspain.com/eat-spain-drink-spain