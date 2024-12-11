Edinburgh Hotel Gives 6,750 Plastic Bottles A Stylish Second Life

Share Post Share Email

EDINBURGH’S largest independent four-star hotel has taken a meaningful step in enhancing both guest and staff experiences by investing in bespoke uniforms and continuing its commitment to sustainability.

Ten Hill Place Hotel, located in Edinburgh’s Old Town, has recently unveiled new staff uniforms designed by Gresham Blake, alongside achieving its 16th consecutive Green Tourism Gold Award proving its commitment to acting on its sustainability commitments.

The new uniforms represent a £60,000 investment for 150 staff members and are made from recycled plastic bottles with each uniform preventing 45 bottles from reaching landfills or oceans.

Mark McKenzie, General Manager of Surgeons Quarter said:

“We are incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made, especially with our new bespoke uniforms and continued commitment to sustainability.

“These initiatives reflect our dedication to caring for our staff, guests, and the environment.

“Our goal is to keep making practical and meaningful changes that contribute to a greener future, and we are pleased to see these efforts resonate with our guests and partners.”

Each uniform tells a story of care and sustainability, further aligning with the hotel’s values. These uniforms can be washed at an energy-efficient temperature, eliminating the need for dry cleaning and harsh chemicals.

SQ brand Ambassador Sandra Carruthers said:

‘’SQ uniforms are not only sustainable and stylish, they also play a role in shaping our brand identity, carrying the brand through our people. With the considerate addition of our exceptional SQ branded socks we even keep our staff comfy and cosy too.’’

In addition to the uniforms, Ten Hill Place Hotel has maintained its Green Tourism Gold Award for a 16th consecutive year, proving its commitment to acting on its sustainability goals.