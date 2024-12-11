Brighton’s Deadwax Reimagined

Share Post Share Email

The Laine Pub Company has opened the doors to Deadwax, Brighton’s re-invention of the ultimate audiophile’s pub. Following a significant investment, Deadwax has been transformed into a one-of-a-kind audio-driven experience, leading with vinyl, CDJs, and live performances.

With a focus on blending music, style, and community, Deadwax, the venue’s new concept takes inspiration from vinyl culture and high-fidelity audio, creating an upscale yet approachable environment where neo-soul, indie, and selector-led beats fill the air.

“Deadwax is a place where the music doesn’t just play—it reverberates through the very fabric of the venue,” says Ama, Management Partner at Deadwax. “We wanted to create an environment that respects Brighton’s rich cultural tapestry while pushing the boundaries of what nightlife can be. This investment represents our dedication to giving Brighton a new home for unforgettable nights out.”

Ama and the team have crafted a lineup of events and exclusive perks to keep the energy going well beyond opening night. In December alone, Deadwax will host Milkshake RnB with DJ Lewis from 11pm to 3am on the 13th and a special night featuring a Rapper MC/DJ Duo on the 20th, promising an unmissable end to the year for Brighton’s music-loving community.