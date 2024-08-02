Edinburgh Set For 30% Sales Increase As Festivals Kicks Off

Share Tweet Share Email

Hospitality is set to be one of the major beneficiaries as world-leading festivals kick off today.

Almost 250,000 people attended the Edinburgh Fringe and other festivals last year, which helped deliver a 30% increase in average daily sales for hospitality venues in the city, compared to the rest of the year.

Hotels in the city are already reporting strong demand, with an average occupancy rate of 79% throughout August, with occupancy peaking at 86.1%.

The month-long celebration is one of the biggest events of the year in Scotland and an opportunity to showcase Scotland’s world-leading hospitality – from its pubs and restaurants to hotels and bars.

Leon Thompson, Executive Director of UKHospitality Scotland, said:

“With hundreds of thousands of people flocking to Edinburgh for The Fringe, The Edinburgh International Festival, The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo and the International Book Festival, venues across the city will be packed, providing a much-needed meal, drink or bed for performers and guests alike.

“That fantastic hospitality is a central part for those visiting, as we showcase to visitors and residents what makes Scotland one of the leading tourist destinations in the world.”

“The sales boost that provides is invaluable. We saw sales increase a third on average last year and we expect that to be replicated, and hopefully beaten this year.”

“It’s brilliant to see such high demand for our hotels too, but those still confirming plans to visit Edinburgh this month can rest assured that there are still rooms available.”

“This all comes at a crucial time for hospitality businesses, which continue to struggle with rising costs, and we hope to see hundreds of thousands of people enjoying the best of Edinburgh over the next month.”