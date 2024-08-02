WTTC Announces Powerhouse Lineup for 24th Global Summit

Share Tweet Share Email

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has announced its latest round of high-profile speakers for its upcoming Global Summit, featuring top leaders from the world’s leading Travel & Tourism businesses.

Hosted by Tourism Western Australia (TWA), the event will take place in Perth (Boorloo), Western Australia, from 8-10 October. It stands as the pinnacle of the Travel & Tourism calendar.

Under the theme “Ancient Land: New Perspectives,” the Global Summit will spotlight Australia’s rich cultural heritage and natural wonders, emphasising innovation and sustainable growth.

Industry trailblazers and international government officials from across the globe will converge in Perth to drive forward efforts for a safer, more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future in Travel & Tourism.

Top business leaders set to speak include Greg O’Hara, Certares Founder & Senior Managing Director and WTTC Chair, Matt Goldberg, TripAdvisor CEO, Audrey Hendley, American Express Travel President; Jerry Inzerillo, Diriyah Company Group CEO, Hiroyuki Takahashi, JTB Corp Chair of the Board, and James Thornton, Intrepid Travel CEO, among many others.

Adding star power, renowned wildlife conservationist and TV presenter Robert Irwin will also take the stage. Known for his dedication to wildlife conservation and inspiring positive change, Irwin follows in the footsteps of his legendary father, Steve Irwin.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said:

“The leading industrialists in Travel & Tourism who are shaping our sector and countries’ economies will be at WTTC’s Summit in Perth. Their insights and leadership are crucial as we shape the future of Travel & Tourism.

“Western Australia, with its stunning natural beauty and deep commitment to sustainability and cultural diversity, is the perfect backdrop for this event. Hosting the Global Summit in Perth enables us to pioneer new ideas for tourism while honouring the rich traditions and ancient heritage of the land.”

The event will bring together government representatives from around the world, offering a platform for industry leaders and officials to exchange insights, discuss best practices, and explore innovative strategies to drive the resilience and growth of the Travel & Tourism industry.