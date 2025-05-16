Editor’s Viewpoint: April Brings A Much Needed Boost as Consumer Confidence Returns

Share Post Share Email

By Peter Adams, Editor, CLH News.

This week’s comment is a little shorter than usual — and for good reason! I’m currently enjoying a holiday in the sun!

But rest assured, I’m still keeping an eye on the sector, and there’s been no shortage of talking points.

Alongside the sunshine, we’ve finally seen some brighter news for the trade.

April delivered a much-needed uplift in sales, and while the government might be quick to point to their economic policies, I’m of the view — as many of you will no doubt agree — that this welcome boost has come in spite of, not because of, any government action. As I often say, we take our good news where we can find it, and this spring resurgence is certainly worth celebrating.

And more news: this weekend’s FA Cup Finals are expected to deliver a major sales boost for pubs and bars across the country. With 14 million fans set to tune in and an average spend of £35 per customer, it’s shaping up to be a bumper weekend for trade.

I’ll be watching myself — not from The Hop in Bournemouth as usual, but from a bar I’ve found near my hotel! Football has a wonderful way of bringing people together no matter where you are.

On a personal note, it’s a shame we won’t see an English team (Liverpool) in this year’s Champions League Final — another occasion that traditionally brings packed houses and lively atmospheres for the trade.

Before I sign off, I want to highlight a brilliant initiative close to my heart: The Great British Pub Quiz is being used to shine a light on the growing issue of loneliness as we approach Loneliness Awareness Week. It’s a clever and compassionate campaign — after all, what better setting than the pub to bring people together, encourage socialising, and foster a sense of community?

Loneliness is a sadly growing issue, and the role of pubs in tackling it is one of their greatest, yet often overlooked, contributions to society.

It’s a timely reminder that pubs are not just places to eat and drink — they’re lifelines, community hubs, and safe spaces.

Is your venue taking part in the Great British Pub Quiz? We’d love to hear from you! Share your stories, photos, and comments with us and let’s show those in power the real value of the Great British Pub — not just in pounds and pints, but in people and purpose.

Until next time — cheers and long may the sunny weather continue!

I can always be contacted at edit@catererlicensee.com