Cumbria Tourism Recognised for Services to Skills and Employment

Share Post Share Email

Rachel Tyson, Head of Partnerships & Projects at Cumbria Tourism, has attended His Majesty the King’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace yesterday (Wednesday 14 May) in recognition of her work improving access to employment, skills development and career opportunities within Cumbria’s visitor economy.

Hosted to honour outstanding contributions to the fields of education and skills, the event acknowledged individuals making a tangible difference across the UK. Rachel was accompanied by Molly Hill, Partnerships & Project Executive, who has been instrumental in working with young people to encourage them into careers within the Visitor Economy.

The invitation reflects Cumbria Tourism’s wide-ranging efforts to tackle one of the most urgent challenges facing the sector, recruitment and retention. From the aftermath of Brexit and the pandemic to the evolving needs of the modern workforce, Cumbria Tourism has been leading initiatives to futureproof the £4.7 billion visitor economy.

Rachel Tyson commented:

“It was a real honour to be invited to Buckingham Palace and to represent Cumbria Tourism, our members and partners. This recognition reflects the collective effort to make the visitor economy more inclusive, resilient and accessible to all.

“Whether it’s supporting someone back into work, offering a young person their first step into the industry, or giving someone a second chance through employment, we’re committed to making tourism a career option for everyone, not just a short-term job.

“Being recognised at this national level is a reminder of how important this work is, and how much it matters to the communities and businesses we serve.”