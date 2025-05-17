Newcastle’s Newest Karaoke Bar Set To Reopen Following Transformation Refurb Of Over £350,000

Share Post Share Email

The Singing Canary, Newcastle’s newest karaoke bar, is set to reopen to the public on Friday 30th May following a phenomenal investment of over £350,000 to transform the pub into a lively karaoke bar. The pub is located at the heart of Newcastle’s city centre and is part of Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which operates more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Behind the bar is passionate operator, Cuthbert Hackworth, who comes to The Singing Canary with a wealth of knowledge and expertise having grown up around the hospitality industry and forging his own career back in 2018. Over the last few years Cuthbert has gained invaluable experience working across several boutique venues, hotels, restaurants, nightclubs and community/town centre pubs and is committed to creating a thriving social hub where everyone can come together, feel welcome and enjoy the fantastic atmosphere.

To complete The Singing Canary’s new look, the pub will boast a total of eight, state-of-the-art flat screen televisions across both floors for a seamless karaoke experience along with a dedicated karaoke stage/DJ booth on the ground floor for those wanting to put their talent to ultimate the test!

To celebrate the reopening weekend, the pub will be hosting a jam-packed schedule of entertainment including an exclusive VIP night for family, friends and influencers on Thursday 29th May.

Cuthbert Hackworth, Operator of The Singing Canary, said:

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Proper Pubs to bring The Singing Canary to the heart of Newcastle! It’s been amazing working alongside the team to bring our vision for this incredible venue to life and I can’t wait to officially reopen it and show off its brand new look and all it has to offer.

The Singing Canary is already looking incredible and I’m confident that the fantastic selection of drinks and deals, combined with the great entertainment and service will be the key to cementing it as the go-to social hub of Newcastle.

I look forward to welcoming guests through the doors in a couple of weeks’ time for endless evenings of fun, laughter and of course – amazing singing!”

Going forward, the operator is also hoping to support several community initiatives and will start by fundraising to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed at the pub and collecting food to donate to the local foodbank.

Nikki Greenhalgh, Operations Manager – Proper Pubs, said:

“I’m absolutely thrilled that The Singing Canary will soon be reopening following such an incredible refurbishment, which also happens to be one of our largest investment projects to date.

This has been a really exciting journey for everyone involved and Martin Wood, Business Development Manager, and the entire team have done an incredible job at bringing this vision to life. It’s fantastic to see everything taking shape and I can’t wait to see the final result in two weeks’ time. In the meantime, we’re just working on getting those finishing touches in place ready to welcome customers back through the doors to see The Singing Canary buzzing with energy.”