Elite Hotels Show Support to Hospitality Action’s Sunday Social

Independent hotel group, Elite Hotels, will donate funds from all bedroom and restaurant bookings from Friday 5 to Sunday 7 July to Hospitality Action’s Social Sunday initiative.

Backing the industry-wide campaign, Elite Hotels will levy £1 from each bedroom and £1 from each restaurant bill over the three days, and the company will also match the total sum raised to further boost the contribution to Social Sunday.

With the aim of raising awareness and supporting the hard-working and dedicated hospitality individuals in the UK, Social Sunday is a way for businesses to give back and help fellow hospitality staff, through the Hospitality Action charity.

The industry charity offers aid to all those who work, or have worked, in the UK’s hospitality industry and have found themselves going through a challenging time. With financial, emotional and physical help available through its different programmes, Hospitality Action has been helping the industry for over 180 years.

Graeme Bateman, managing director of the Elite Hotel Group said: “To be able to raise funds for such a wonderful charity and give back to our industry is an honour for us all here at Elite. The wonderful work that Hospitality Action does cannot be achieved without the support of the industry, so we look forward to making a difference through our donations to such a worthy cause.”