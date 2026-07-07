England’s Winning Streak To Add An Extra £385m To The UK Economy During Their Quarter-Final Match

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England’s Quarter-final match against Norway is set to generate an additional £385.5m for the UK economy, according to the latest predictions.

The 2026 World Spending Cup Report by leading discount site, VoucherCodes.co.uk, forecasts 24.1 million people will tune into the match, spending across the retail and hospitality sectors.

With football fever at an all time high, 6.7m fans are expected to visit hospitality venues during the Quarter-final – more than any other match to date. As a result, spending will also peak, providing an extra £105.0m for pubs, bars and other hospitality venues from food (£40.4m) and drink (£64.7m) sales.

The retail sector will also benefit from England making it to the Quarter-finals with sales for the one match predicted to reach £280.3m. As most fans will have already stocked up on decorations, electricals, garden furniture and merch earlier in the tournament, the largest share of spend will go on food and drink (£191.6m).

Looking at the tournament stage as a whole, British businesses can expect to enjoy a boost of £493.6m across the four Quarter-final games. A healthy £355.5m is set to be spent at retail stores while a further £138.1m will be spent at hospitality venues.

This accounts for just a small portion of the £3.8bn forecasted to be spent across the whole World Cup tournament.

Moji Oshisanya, Chief Commercial Officer at VoucherCodes.co.uk, explains: “As England progress through the World Cup tournament, consumers are becoming much more liberal with their spending, treating themselves to watch parties and trips to their local pubs. This is great news for both retailers and hospitality venues who will already be riding high off the back of a heatwave sales boost.”