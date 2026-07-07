Independent Brewers Welcome CAMRA’s Call for Fairness and Transparency in British Beer Market

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Commenting on the launch of CAMRA’s hard-hitting report into the UK pub and beer market, Andy Slee, Society of Independent Brewers & Associates (SIBA) Chief Executive said;

“As Europe’s largest beer consumer group, CAMRA are right to call for change for a UK brewing industry which is dominated by global beer giants which restrict access for British independent breweries.

At the heart of their excellent report is a call for greater consumer choice, transparency around brewery ownership, and lower taxes for small independent breweries – which SIBA wholeheartedly supports.

It is clear the strong consumer demand for a broad range of beers from independent breweries is being stifled by the Global brewer strong hold on the market.

Eighty percent of beer drinkers want to see independent beer alongside global brands on the bar, yet our indie brewers are locked out of supplying 63% of pubs.

This is bad for pub goers, bad for landlords, and bad for the health and vibrancy of the British pub and beer market.

SIBA’s own Indie Beer campaign has sought to highlight the lack of transparency of ownership in the UK – making it easier for consumers to find beer from genuine independent brewers, rather than Global-owned craft beer brands.

With an industry facing such pressing issues it is hugely disappointing we still await the outcome of the Government’s review that committed to help independent brewers gain better access to the pub market. Approaching two years on and indie breweries are still being left in the dark.

Finally, that the UK pays beer duty at 10x the rate of fellow brewing nation Germany is absurd and holding back the sector and stopping Britain from becoming the brewing powerhouse it could be. Alongside broader tax cuts for hospitality and brewers, SIBA are calling for Government to cut the tap tax in pubs by widening the draught beer duty differential to 30% at the forthcoming budget.

To unleash the full potential of the independent brewing sector and the jobs it could create throughout the UK all we ask for is fairness in taxation and access to market.

Hats off to CAMRA for highlighting these challenges.” Andy Slee, SIBA Chief Executive.