UKHospitality Launches Nutrition Guide

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UKHospitality’s Nutrition Guide, launched this week at Caravan Covent Garden, offers practical and accessible support for hospitality businesses wanting to enhance their healthy menu options.

Primarily aimed at chefs and catering managers, the guide covers food preparation, designing healthier meals and menus, and responsibly marketing food.

The publication of the guide is another demonstration of UKHospitality’s steadfast commitment to supporting its members across the wider food agenda, particularly when demand for nutrition and healthy eating continues to increase.

With a multitude of cost and regulatory pressures facing businesses, the guide can particularly support SMEs that want to make progress in this space but may not have the resource available to do so alone.

Allen Simpson, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said: “Hospitality businesses have made huge strides to support healthier eating.

“As a sector, we continue to adapt our offering to support an increasingly health-conscious consumer, while maintaining our high standards of delicious food and memorable experiences.

“Our new Nutrition Guide supports those efforts. Crucially, it gives SMEs a go-to guide that can support them to make progress across menu and dish design, at a time when resource and cost pressures may have prevented them from doing so.

“I’d like to pay tribute to the members on our Nutrition Group, who have driven this work forward and developed a fantastic resource for hospitality operators.”

Wan Mak, Head of Nutrition and Dietetics, Sodexo UK & Ireland, and Chair of UKHospitality’s Nutrition Group, said: “Our industry has shown remarkable resilience and innovation, and this Nutrition Guide builds on that progress by equipping chefs, catering operators and training providers with practical tools to put nutrition at the heart of their offer.

“The guide will strengthen confidence, knowledge and standards across the sector, helping to create food that is delicious, safe and nutritious, while supporting healthier choices and developing future talent across the out of home sector.”