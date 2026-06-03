Essex Pub Steps Up Support for Locals In Need and Empowers Young Adults with New Skills

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The Rose & Crown in Stansted Mountfitchet is set to support more members of its local community with free meals and cooking classes for young people.

Run by publican Stacy Whiffen, the historic village pub has long been a lifeline for local people, providing a warm and welcoming space for everyone. From its cosy bar with wood burning stove to its newly designed garden with undercover seating, play area, and heated outdoor areas. The Rose & Crown continues to be a true “home from home” for the community it has served since the 1800s.

Publican Stacy Whiffen has made it her mission to support the local community and those in need. The pub has long supported the local community with charity fundraising events and partners closely with the local Touchpoint Charity, providing free meal vouchers that are distributed directly to people facing financial hardship.

At the centre of this mission to support the local community is a powerful partnership between Stacy and her daughter, Head Chef Abigail Cowley. Abigail leads a team of seven young adults, who train alongside her to learn essential cooking, food preparation, and hygiene skills.

A revamp of the kitchen is now giving the pub the ability to support more charity events and upgrade its food offer to support its local residents.

With expert guidance and access to a grant from Pub is The Hub, supported by the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), the pub will be able to increase its support to the local community.

The project has been supported by the DBT as part of its Hospitality Support Fund, which aims to strengthen rural communities by helping pubs diversify and remain sustainable community assets.

Stacy said: “We are so proud to support even more people in our community by offering good quality meals to those who need a helping hand. We are a pub for everyone, and we also look forward to welcoming more local residents into The Rose & Crown.”

Abigail said: “It’s a privilege to help young adults learn valuable food and hygiene skills that will support them throughout their lives. We’re incredibly excited to broaden our food offer and continue growing what we can provide for local people.”

Pub is The Hub regional advisor Jeremy English added: “Stacey has stepped up in a big way for the community. The Rose & Crown has always supported local people through fundraising and charity work, and this project will allow the pub to make an even greater impact.”

Kate Dearden, Minister Employment Rights and Consumer Protection, said: “Rural pubs like Rose & Crown are vital to their communities. Whether it’s by creating jobs or providing residents of all ages, like those in Stansted Mountfitchet, with a place to come together, socialise, and now, learn to cook.

“This is exactly why we are working to secure the future of rural pubs with our Hospitality Support Fund. From April every pub is also getting 15% off its new business rates bill on top of the £4.3bn support package announced at Budget.”