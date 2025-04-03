Family Holidays Still At Risk From Visitor Levy, Despite Progress

Share Post Share Email

Mark Drakeford, the Finance Secretary, announced in the Senedd yesterday that under-18s staying in hostels, campsites or outdoor centres would be exempt from paying a Visitor Levy. This partial exemption will still see children staying in hotels and B&Bs taxed.

UKHospitality Cymru said this was a “blinkered” decision that will continue to disincentivise families – many who live in Wales – from holidaying in Wales.

It called for the Welsh Government to go one step further and implement a total exemption for under-18s being charged the levy.

David Chapman, Executive Director of UKHospitality Cymru, said:

“Families across the UK spend many months saving up their hard-earned money to take their families on a summer holiday, with Wales one of the top choices for those staying in the UK.

“Very many of these families will prefer to do so in a hotel, B&B or self-catering, with campsites or hostels simply impractical for many with young children.

“It is a blinkered decision to retain the Visitor Levy’s child tax on hotel stays. The total cost of the levy for a family of four could be the equivalent of a night’s stay in a hotel. That’s either unaffordable for many, or enough to put them off visiting Wales.

“I have no doubt that the Welsh Government is trying to do the right thing though this partial exemption, but it’s revenue-driven and ends up creating a two-tier holiday offer in Wales, which punishes families and businesses alike.

“The Welsh Government should heed the call of UKHospitality, Welsh Local Government Association and others, and introduce a total exemption for under-18s.”