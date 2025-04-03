UK Foodservice Delivery Market to Hit £14.3bn in 2025

Share Post Share Email

The UK foodservice delivery market is forecast to grow by 3.1% in 2025, reaching £14.3 billion, according to the Lumina Intelligence Foodservice Delivery Report 2025.

This reflects a steady increase in consumer delivery frequency, particularly among Londoners, ABC1 households and 25–34-year-olds, underpinned by stronger household spending and a rising demand for convenience.

Delivery-only kitchens continue to enable operators to reach new locations and test concepts, while branded restaurants and fast food chains are set to gain further market share. Delivery turnover for these segments is now double that of 2019, supported by expanded delivery operations and aggregator partnerships. Tailored delivery strategies are helping brands optimise profitability, data control and customer experience.

Consumers are placing greater emphasis on quality, health and brand trust when ordering. Ingredient standards, healthy menu options and strong customer ratings are influencing choices, with clear communication of these credentials now essential to attract and retain delivery users. At the same time, drinks and loyalty promotions are growing areas, though both under-index against the wider market, signalling untapped potential to increase order value and frequency.

By 2028, the market is projected to reach £15.8 billion, with a compound annual growth rate of 3.1% from 2025. Growth will be fuelled by wider access, platform optimisation and innovation—particularly through AI integration and health-led offers—enabling more frequent, higher-value ordering.