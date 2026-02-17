First Four Chefs Announced for ThirdBite 2026, The Return of Charity Fundraiser BiteBack

Share Post Share Email

The first four chefs confirmed for ThirdBite 2026 – the return of charity fundraiser BiteBack in aid of Cancer Research UK – have been announced.

They are:

• Lisa Goodwin-Allen, Northcote, Langho, Lancashire, One Michelin Star

• Paul Leonard, Forest Side, Grasmere, Lake District, One Michelin Star & Michelin Green Star

• Stuart Ralston, Lyla, Edinburgh, Scotland, One Michelin Star

• James Knappett, Kitchen Table, Fitzrovia, London, Two Michelin Stars

ThirdBite will take place on Sunday, 19th July 2026 at Wylam Brewery, Palace of Arts, Newcastle, with dish tokens set to go on sale soon.

Since its inception, the event has raised just under £200,000 for Cancer Research UK. The Restaurant Pine team behind the event is determined to make this year the biggest and best yet, aiming to surpass last year’s impressive total of nearly £117,000.

As in previous years, ThirdBite challenges chefs to step outside their comfort zone, giving food lovers the chance to experience a more relaxed side of some of the UK’s leading Michelin-starred talent. Each dish offers insight into what makes the individual chefs tick, blending personality and imagination with creativity, skill and outstanding ingredients.

This year, 20 chefs will each serve 500 portions of their own distinctive take on street food, creating an unmissable one-day celebration of flavour and creativity. With only 500 portions available per chef, guests are encouraged to plan ahead and secure their tokens early to avoid missing out.

Entry to the event is free. Dish tokens are priced at £10 and will only be available to purchase in advance of the event.

Alongside the stellar chef line-up and Wylam Brewery’s drinks offering, a selection of local DJs will provide entertainment throughout the day. A special online auction will also return, featuring an exciting range of foodie experiences and prizes.

All proceeds from ThirdBite will be donated to Cancer Research UK, supporting more than 4,000 researchers, clinicians and nurses working to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, and to bring hope to millions of people now and in the future.

Siân Byerley, co-owner of Restaurant Pine, said: “Last year’s SecondBite was incredible and raised a huge amount of money for Cancer Research UK. But we’re determined to go one better for ThirdBite 2026. We’ve called in a few favours to bring a stellar line-up to Wylam Brewery and help us raise as much as possible in the fight against cancer. We’d love you to join us on 19th July, make a real difference and enjoy some amazing food along the way.”