Foxhills Club & Resort Welcomes Achal Aggarwal As New Head Chef Of The Fox Dining Rooms

Foxhills Club & Resort hotel and country club in Surrey has announced the appointment of Achal Aggarwal as new Head Chef of its two AA Rosette restaurant, The Fox dining rooms.

An alumnus of some of the world’s finest kitchens, Chef Achal brings a distinctive culinary style shaped by Asian roots, Japanese discipline and global finesse. His arrival marks a bold new chapter for the resort’s dining identity, with a refined fusion menu set to evolve fully in early 2026.

Having trained in Tokyo and New York, and worked in acclaimed properties including The Leela, Hyatt and multiple Oberoi Hotels, Achal also played a pivotal role in the launch of the celebrated ‘Wasabi’ restaurant in Delhi.

In his role at Foxhills, Achal will lead the restaurant’s transition to a fine dining concept that blends modern British cuisine with subtle yet expressive Indian and Asian influences. Think butter chicken reimagined, delicate hints of spice layered through seasonal ingredients and culinary techniques rooted in his Japanese training.

Managing director of Foxhills Club & Resort, Tej Walia FIH MI, said:

“We are very excited to have Achal on board as our new head chef. Achal’s passion for blending cultures and seasons is remarkable and is perfectly placed to lead us in our new restaurant concept set to launch in 2026. His vision aligns perfectly with our aims to celebrate excellence in food, experience, hospitality and innovation.”

Head chef at The Fox dining rooms, Achal Aggarwal, said:

“Joining Foxhills is an incredible opportunity for me and a proud moment in my career. I’ve been fortunate to work in some of the world’s most inspiring kitchens, and I’m excited to bring that experience to a setting as rich in heritage and potential as Foxhills. My vision is to create a culinary journey that fuses modern British cuisine with global influences, particularly the bold, vibrant flavours of Asia that have shaped my identity as a chef.”