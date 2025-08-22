Egremont Community Pub Reopens Following £450,000 Makeover

Share Post Share Email

The Kings Arms on Main Street in Egremont reopened on Thursday 14th August following an investment of more than £450,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which operates more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Inside, the pub is split into three areas – the main bar, a snug area and the games room – that have been all completely transformed, elevating and modernising the overall look and feel whilst retaining its traditional charm. The Kings Arms received brand new fittings, fixtures, flooring and furniture throughout, as well as two new dart boards and a pool table for those looking for a bit of friendly competition.

The pub officially reopened on Thursday 14th August and celebrated an exciting evening of live entertainment, including a performance from local singer, Nikki B.

Louise Blair, operator of the Kings Arms, said:

“I have loved every second of my time here at The Kings Arms over the last six years but watching this transformation come to life has been a real highlight for me. The pub looks fantastic, and it was a pleasure to welcome our customers, both old and new, back through the doors last week. Feedback from the community has been amazing so far and I can’t wait for all that’s to come in this next chapter.

“I’d like to thank everyone, including Proper Pubs, the team here at The Kings Arms and of course my wonderful customers for all their support throughout this exciting journey.”

On top of the fantastic drink selection, Louise looks forward to hosting a busy schedule of regular entertainment including live music every Sunday at 7pm. Going forward, she is also hoping to introduce regular quiz and bingo nights as well.

In addition, the operator is committed to supporting an array of important charities and local initiatives close to her heart. To begin with, she will be collecting food to donate to the local foodbank and raising money to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed at the pub.

Nikki Greenhalgh, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said:

“It’s been a pleasure having Louise at the helm of The Kings Arms and we are delighted that the opening night was such a success. The pub looks absolutely incredible following the refurbishment and I’m confident it will enable our fantastic operator to further cement The Kings Arms at the heart of the community.”

“On behalf of myself and the Proper Pubs team, we wish Louise all the best for the future”.