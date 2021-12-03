Free Point of Sale Materials for Drinkaware Drink-Drive Home and Dry Campaign

Drinkaware is inviting on-trade owners and managers to claim free point of sale materials for its drink-driving campaign, Home and Dry. While the sector continues to juggle many different priorities, Drinkaware will arrange delivery of packs to individual venues with no charge for materials or postage to provide as much support as possible.

Adam Jones, Drinkaware’s director of business development and partnerships explained “We launched Home and Dry in association with the British Beer & Pub Association and the Government’s Think! campaign in March 2020. It was designed to support hospitality venues in providing a safe and enjoyable environment for all customers, by encouraging designated drivers to go alcohol‑free and get home safely. Hospitality was closed shortly afterwards but with Christmas fast-approaching, we felt it was time to resume the campaign and support on-trade operators by providing the materials free of charge and direct to their venue, for use over the festive period and throughout 2022.”

Drinkaware is taking responsibility for all distribution, simplifying the process and costs for head offices and site operators, and making it straightforward for everyone to take part in the campaign. Home and Dry materials are available to anyone running a licenced on-trade venue, subject to stock availability.

According to the latest Government figures available for road accidents, an estimated 7,800 people were killed or injured in 2019 when at least one driver was over the drink-drive limit. That’s more than 21 people a day. The Home and Dry campaign aims to make a difference by reinforcing Drinkaware’s advice – that it is safest to go completely alcohol-free if you are driving.

“Home and Dry will help operators make a difference by raising awareness of the dangers of drink-driving and helping to protect locals and the community” added Adam Jones. “The Drinkaware Home and Dry campaign packs are designed to provide support for hospitality by encouraging customers to enjoy their time in pubs and bars but to choose an alcohol-free alternative if they are driving. The packs available include a t-shirt, bar runners, mirror vinyls, beer mats and poster and digital images are also available for use on social media and in e-communications with staff and customers.”

Accessing the materials while stocks last is being made as simple as possible and anyone who wants to apply or find out more information is asked to contact homeanddry@drinkaware.co.uk , including the number of packs required, the venue address they need to be sent to and a contact number. There is no limit on the number of packs that can be claimed but stock is limited and will be handled on a first come, first-served basis, so early registration is advised.