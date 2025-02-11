Fuller, Smith & Turner Reaches £1million Fundraising Milestone For Special Olympics Great Britain

Share Post Share Email

Fuller, Smith & Turner (Fuller’s) has announced that its total fundraising for charity partner Special Olympics Great Britain (GB) has now surpassed £1 million.

Special Olympics GB uses the power of sport to transform the lives of children and adults with intellectual (learning) disabilities, providing opportunities at grassroots clubs across England, Scotland, and Wales. Fuller’s named it as its charity partner in 2018 and, since then, its pubs and hotels have staged multiple fundraising and engagement opportunities with the charity’s 6,600 registered athletes.

Underpinning the fundraising strategy, Fuller’s has donated 50 pence from every child’s meal purchased at its venues to Special Olympics GB, allowing families to contribute to the cause while enjoying a meal out. Additionally, Fuller’s has utilised the Pennies fundraising platform, which allows customers to make small donations during contactless food and drink payments to Special Olympics GB.

However, the principal element of Fuller’s fundraising has come through the commitment of its staff to making a difference.

Since the spring of 2022, Fuller’s has staged an annual sponsored walk, named the Fuller’s Bridge Walk, where nearly 100 staff unite with Special Olympics GB athletes, staff, and volunteers to walk more than 20 miles along the River Thames, visiting several of its pubs and restaurants along the way. In 2024, the 20-mile route began at The Bell & Crown in Chiswick and concluded at The Conductor in Farringdon, raising nearly £30,000.

Last autumn, Fuller’s hosted its fifth Charity Unified Football Tournament, where 32 teams, made up of its staff and suppliers, competed in six-a-side matches. In keeping with Special Olympics GB’s unified sports, each team included an athlete with an intellectual disability, fostering unity and inclusion on the field. The 2024 tournament raised £21,000, a testament to the power of sport in breaking down barriers and building lasting relationships.

Fuller’s has also made strides in promoting inclusion in the workplace. In collaboration with LVS Hassocks – a specialist school for children with autism – and Special Olympics GB, it launched a guide to recruiting individuals who are either neurodiverse or have an intellectual disability. The guide, which is utilised daily by its pubs and hotels, is an important tool in creating a more inclusive workplace and addressing the high unemployment rate of 94% among people with intellectual disabilities in the UK.

Laura Baxter MBE, Chief Executive of Special Olympics GB, said:

“Our partnership with Fuller’s has really gone from strength to strength since 2018, and we are proud of how our work is helping to drive societal change for those with intellectual disabilities.

“It has put our athletes at the centre of all activity and formed a blueprint for all of our corporate partnerships, covering staff engagement, increasing awareness, fundraising, and employability. The annual football tournaments and bridge walks have shown how easy it is to drive inclusive practice.

“Thank you for driving the partnership at your side; the impact is very much testament to your commitment and dedication to see societal change.”

Simon Emeny, Chief Executive of Fuller’s, said:

“This has been a fantastic partnership from the beginning. We’ve loved working with Special Olympics and I’m so proud of all our team members for helping us hit this million-pound milestone. We have had some memorable days – at the football tournaments and Bridge Walks for example – with our friends at Special Olympics and getting to know the people that the charity supports has been really special.

“One of the proudest elements of this partnership is the work we have undertaken to improve recruitment of team members with intellectual disabilities. It has made a real difference and moved our relationship from pure fundraising to one that has delivered long term sustainable benefits to all parties.”

“I’d like to say a big thank you to our team members who have supported the partnership and taken part in fundraising. I’d also like to say a big thank you to our customers too. The money raised through donations, kids meal purchases and Pennies has been a major factor in delivering such an excellent result.”