Fuller’s Summer of Theatre

Fuller’s is delighted to announce the return of its popular Shakespeare in the Garden and Opera in the Garden productions this summer – plus the debut tour of Wind in the Willows.

Shakespeare in the Garden, now in its fourteenth year, is a favourite in the Fuller’s calendar – produced and performed by Open Bar. This year will see A Midsummer Night’s Dream [16 June-5 September] return to Fuller’s gardens – a Shakespearean favourite filled with love, mischief and magic. Shakespeare in the Garden is perfect for Shakespeare aficionados and novices alike. Performed by five actors, expect plenty of costume changes – as well as laughter, music and some audience participation.

Rogue Opera returns to Fuller’s for this year’s Opera in the Garden [11 June-9 September] with a lively adaptation of Mozart’s Così fan tutte – a tale of love, loyalty and a bit of cheeky deception. Whether you’re an opera regular or simply curious, this experience promises to be powerful, passionate and utterly entertaining.

The Old Joint Stock Theatre Company, from Fuller’s Birmingham pub and theatre of the same name, brings its production of Wind in the Willows[27 July-30 August] to Fuller’s gardens – with a number of matinee shows. A family friendly favourite, Wind in the Willows follows the adventures of Mole, Rat, Badger and Toad living in the English countryside.

Tickets to all productions are available on Fuller’s website.

Sam Bourke, Fuller’s Marketing Director, said:

“I’m excited to bring these live productions to our gardens once more – delighting our customers with a show to remember. Shakespeare in the Garden and Opera in the Garden have been so popular in the past – we’re expecting this year to be a sell out once again. And to be able to put on Wind in the Willows, a show produced by our very own theatre company, is really special. Our gardens are the perfect setting to enjoy these showstopping productions with a drink in hand – and don’t forget to book for a pre-show dinner.”