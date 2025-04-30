Latest:
Lunch Lead The Way This Easter, New Data Reveals

Diners ditched dinner and large group bookings over Easter weekend, new insights from leading hospitality technology provider, Zonal, show.

The data shows that nearly half (44%) of all bookings made during lunchtime hours over the long weekend happened on Easter Sunday, with lunch making up 60% of total reservations on that day.

Across the four-day weekend, lunch remained the most popular time to dine on Sunday and Monday, comprising 56% of all bookings compared to just 28% for dinner.

In contrast, dinner proved to be more popular on Good Friday and Easter Saturday, making up 44% of bookings made on those days, compared to only 34% for lunch.

The data also revealed that experiences with fewer diners were favoured over larger group gatherings, with bookings for two people making up 33% of all reservations across the Easter weekend.

Tim Chapman, Chief Commercial Officer at Zonal, commented: “This Easter weekend, lunch clearly led the way in dining preferences, particularly on Sunday and Monday, when it accounted for 56% of bookings compared to just 28% for dinner.

“Unlike other celebratory events that are often associated with evening socialising and late-night gatherings, Easter typically emphasises daytime activities, such as family lunches, egg hunts, and community events. As a result, many chose to dine out earlier in the day, reinforcing lunch as the dominant mealtime.”