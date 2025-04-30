Valuation Office Agency Scrapped In Government Drive To Slash Inefficiencies And Brought Back Into HMRC

Share Post Share Email

John Webber Head of Business Rates at Colliers comments,

“ This is still a sad day for those in the VOA who still possess an independent mind and view”

Yesterday the Government confirmed that the Valuation Office Agency (VOA), the arm’s-length body responsible for valuing properties for council tax and business rates, will be brought into its parent department HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) by April 2026.

This follows the Government’s review of all arm’s-length bodies and part of its “Plan for Change” reforms whereby it pledges “ to cut red tape, make savings, and improve businesses’ experience of the tax system.”

The VOA’s work supports the collection of over £60 billion in council tax and business rates each year and also provides commercial property valuation services to the public sector. When created in 1910 the VOA was part of the Inland Revenue but became a separate executive agency in 1991.

According to the Government making the VOA part of HMRC will “increase efficiency, business experience and ministerial accountability”. The Government states, “The move will improve the experience of taxpayers and businesses by cutting the time spent managing taxes and upgrading the customer experience during the transition to a reformed business rates system.”

“In reality the VOA has not been independent or arm’s length for years – and this move is just confirming what we have known- that the role has become more politicised. This is disappointing when there is a recognised and actual need for a properly independent view.”

“While the VOA has been criticised for many years, this is still a sad day for those in the VOA who still possess an independent mind and view.

Those individuals doing this role paid by HMRC will now well have their professional integrity called into question.

This is also another blow to UK plc, including retail and hospitality businesses trying to get a sensible answer on business rates. For ratepayers across the country the computer is ‘going to say no’ even louder!”